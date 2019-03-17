“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mike’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Love Island series 3 winner Amber Davies told of her shock upon the news of his death, writing, “I am in utter shock. Mike Thalassitis you were one of the most genuine guys! I just can’t believe this! You’ll be missed so much you have no idea.”

Series 2 runner-up Alex Bowen added, “I can't get my head round this RIP brother.”

Series 4 islander Dr Alex George wrote, “Devastated to hear of the passing of Mike Thalassitis. My heart goes out to friends and family."

Others criticised the use of his Love Island moniker ‘Muggy Mike’ upon reports of his death.

Series 2 star Olivia Bowen-Buckland wrote, “His name is Mike Thalassitis. All the articles how dare you not use his real name. This is horrendous. I’m in shock. Mike you are going to be sorely sorely missed. My heart is with your family. I’m in complete shock.”

Series 3 runner-up Chris Hughes tweeted, “His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far too soon.”

Football team Margate FC, which Thalassitis previously played for, also paid their respects.

“Margate FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our former players, Mike Thalassitis,” they wrote. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and loved ones during this very difficult time.”

Thalassitis first shot to fame in 2017 when he appeared as contestant on the third series of Love Island.

His popularity saw him then star in E4’s Celebs Go Dating.