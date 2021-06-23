Exclusive – Too Hot To Handle’s Cam and Emily say they have “nothing to feel bad about” after costing the group so much money

The second season of Netflix‘s Too Hot To Handle is shaping up to be even hotter than the first, with the Too Hot To Handle season two cast hurling Lana’s rulebook out of the retreat window and breaking her sexual contact ban fairly early on.

So far this series, UK couple Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are responsible for losing the most money. However, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, they admit they’re not ashamed of failing to keep their hands off each other.

When asked whether they felt bad about costing the group so much money, Emily said: “I mean, at first I did feel slightly bad – kinda.

“But as the show went on, people were just breaking rules left, right and centre. So I was like, ‘I’ve got nothing to feel bad about.'”

Cam added: “Yeah, I didn’t feel bad. For me, if there was a reason behind it and if I thought, ‘I kind of want to do it,’ and if I thought, ‘I want to get to know this person,’ then I legitimised the rule break myself.

“But like Em said, everyone started breaking rules so it kind of overshadowed what people had done,” he continued. “Towards the end, as time went on, several rule breaks were literally just forgotten about.

“You’ve got to get them done in the first few days. Just get them all out your system and then you’re the rule breaker, so people are like, ‘Ah it’s fine they do it all the time.'”

In the first four episodes of the series, Cam and Emily cost the group $17,000 in total, which was deducted from the prize pot of $100,000.