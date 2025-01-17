"I'd like to show myself more," Tina said upon her entrance to the All Stars villa. "I'd like show my strength as I wasn't as strong back then, so I'd like to show who I am now."

With it being quite some time since her villa days, what has Tina been up to? Read on to learn more about the bombshell Islander.

Tina Stinnes key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Tina Stinnes. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for White Fox Boutique

Age: 29

Job: TV personality

Location: London

Instagram: @tinastinnes

Who is Tina Stinnes?

Tina Stinnes is a business owner and TV personality who first appeared on Love Island in 2016. At the time of her appearance, Tina was a business student.

Since the villa, she has co-founded Litora Studio, which is a sustainable swimwear brand that has featured in the likes of British Vogue and Tatler Magazine.

What season of Love Island was Tina Stinnes on?

Tina Stinnes appeared on season 2 of Love Island, and was just 21 years old when she first entered the villa.

Season 2 aired on ITV2 in 2016 and featured Islanders Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott, the former of whom is currently in the All Stars villa!

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey eventually went on to win the season and are one of the few Love Island success stories.

What other TV shows has Tina Stinnes appeared in?

Tina Stinnes. Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Tina Stinnes had appeared on Made in Chelsea before and after starring on Love Island, having first appeared on the show in 2014.

In 2017, she joined the cast once again for a weekend away, before returning as a permanent cast member in 2024.

Why is Tina Stinnes returning for Love Island All Stars?

For Tina, Love Island was "the best experience" she has ever had as it helped her learn about herself and grow.

"I was quite a shy person, so to put myself in that environment was very outside of my comfort zone, but I made friends for life," she said in an interview with ITV.

She continued: "I was a bridesmaid at Olivia Bowen’s wedding, she’s still one of my best friends, going through that with someone is the best. I'd also love to meet a man of course, too! I've been single for a long time, it's about time."

Love Island All Stars airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

