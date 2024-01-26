Harry, Andrew, Evie, Jaz and Mollie's fates all hang in the balance and only time will tell if the Faithfuls can get another win or if the remaining Traitors can sneak around enough to take home the money.

With all this excitement, it's no wonder that people have began to picture themselves on the show - and it's a real possibility. Like with many reality shows, there is an application process to go through and there is still time to get on the third season.

Fancy a shot at appearing on The Traitors? Read on for everything you need to know on how to apply.

How to apply for The Traitors season 3

Evie, Harry, Mollie, Claudia Winkleman, Jaz and Andrew. BBC

Applications are still open for The Traitors season 3, and it's all quite simple!

To apply to possibly be on The Traitors, all applicants must be 18 years of age or older and must fill out an application form. You must read through all the terms and conditions and register before you are able to apply.

Applications close on Sunday 11th February 2024.

Before registering, the page reads: "The Traitors is back, and we are looking for fun, smart and strategic players to take part in the ultimate game of trust and treachery!"

Within the application progress, there are a series of questions which include telling the casting team about yourself, whether you'd like to be a Traitor or Faithful, as well as some personal questions.

Some of the questions are as follows:

Have you watched The Traitors? If so, what did you think of previous players games?

What would be your strategy to win?

What is the biggest lie you have ever told? Did you get away with it?

If you think you've got what it takes, head over to this website for the full details.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

