Rather than its regular start time of 9pm, the final will kick off on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8:30pm on Friday 24th January, and run until 9:40pm.

And if that isn't quite enough Traitors fun for you, viewers can also look forward to an extended episode of companion series The Traitors: Uncloaked directly afterwards – with the Ed Gamble-fronted spin-off moving from its BBC Two home to BBC One for the night.

The 45-minute show will see Gamble speak to all of the finalists, including the eventual winner or winners, to unpack all the action in the finale. It just remains to be seen whether those victors will be Faithfuls or Traitors.

Alexander, Joe, Jake, Francesca and Freddie in The Traitors. BBC / Studio Lambert

Whatever happens in the final, it will have a tough job on its hands to beat the unforgettable drama of season 2, when Traitor Harry managed to bag all of the money for himself after convincing Mollie to banish her fellow faithful Jaz rather than him at the fire pit.

But we already know that this year's final will have at least one twist compared to previous years, with Claudia Winkelman having announced a new rule in the very first episode of the current season.

In the launch show, Winkleman revealed that when it comes to the end of the game: "Those who make it to the final will no longer reveal their true identities as they leave."

She added: "Instead, you will need to rely solely on your instincts as to whether any Traitors are left in the game."

That promises to make things extra exciting this year, especially given that there are still two Traitors – Minah and Charlotte – remaining in the castle with three episodes to go. We can't wait to find out who emerges victorious...

The Traitors continues Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and iPlayer.

