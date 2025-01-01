So, it should be no surprise that there were some tears when banishments took place in season 3.

With the episode in question yet to air and details of why the crying began still unclear, host Claudia Winkleman did reveal she shed some tears when one cast member's time was up in the castle.

"I really cried when somebody was banished this year, but properly cried," Winkleman said in a Q&A with press including RadioTimes.com.

"And in a way that I thought was probably unhealthy. The cameras are all completely hidden in the roundtable and two of them came out, and they were also crying. [So], three of us cried together. We go in deep."

Emotions have been at an all-time high for Winkleman, especially at this season's roundtables.

She explained: "There's a roundtable moment where we were all shaking. That's happened before, but I never want to leave."

Audiences will be kick-starting 2025 with the ultimate game of deception, and there is still plenty more to come – but in true Traitors fashion, it is all a big secret!

Ahead of season 3, Winkleman teased a huge twist that will keep contestants on their toes, but was very careful not to reveal what said twist is.

"The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them... how can it?" Winkleman said in a recent interview.

"Every series has a whole new bunch of players with different minds and different interpretations of the game.

"And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns. There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat."

The Traitors season 3 will start airing at 8pm on 1st January 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

