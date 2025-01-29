"He looked up to me and thought I was great, I miss that a lot," he said in the series.

Following his story, more than £46,000 has been raised for the charity, something Alexander is "so grateful" for.

Speaking exclusively at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, Alexander said: "It's fantastic, I am so grateful to anybody who supports the cause, or spreads awareness.

"It's often really difficult for parents with children with special needs, or siblings or other relationships, and this kind of thing makes such a difference to people's lives and I am enormously grateful."

The former diplomat and season 3 fan favourite admitted that it is going to take him some time "to figure out how exactly I can be most helpful", but he is keen to do whatever he can.

"If I can do something from this as a front person, it would be the most honoured thing I could do out of the show," he said.

Alexander, Leanne, Francesca, Jake, Charlotte, Minah and Linda. Radio Times

While Alexander didn't manage to take home the winnings, he made it to the final on The Traitors.

In a statement provided to RadioTimes.com, Mencap's Chief Executive Jon Sparkes said: "We are really grateful to Alexander for courageously sharing his personal story about his late brother who had a learning disability on The Traitors.

"Despite not winning on Friday night Alexander remained faithful to the end and captured the hearts of the nation – he is our champion!"

It continued: "Telling his story has inspired an incredible wave of generosity from the public. Their overwhelming support for Mencap has been incredible, with generous donations exceeding £30,000. These donations are needed more now than ever as people with a learning disability continue to face extensive inequalities every day.

"We know that when the experiences of people with a learning disability, and their loved ones, are represented in the media, it helps to change attitudes and make our society more inclusive. We loved watching Alexander’s journey throughout the show and want to thank him for all that he’s done."

You can find out more about the work done by Mencap – and offer your support – by visiting mencap.org.uk.

The Traitors season 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

