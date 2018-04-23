The I’m A Celebrity 2017 cast reunited for Amir Khan’s fight
Jamie Lomas, Dennis Wise, Vanessa White and Rebekah Vardy met up to cheer on Amir Khan – but Iain Lee didn't join them
The contestants of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 joined in a camp reunion for Amir Khan’s latest fight. Well, part reunion.
Winner Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, Stanley Johnson and Iain lee weren’t there to watch the former world champion defeat Khan Phil Lo Greco in 40 seconds, but other campmates were there to cheer him on ringside.
Becky Vardy joined Jamie Lomas and Dennis Wise for a selfie, with Rebekah Vardy appearing in a later photo with Jack Maynard, the YouTuber who briefly appeared on the show before he was removed.
Then Vardy was joined by Khan himself, who won his first fight after two years out of the ring.
Vardy was also pictured with Saturdays singer and former campmate Vanessa White.
And that's not the only I'm a Celeb reunion we recently witnessed, with Stanley Johnson recently enjoying a Made in Chelsea cameo alongside friend Toff.
It could be a while before we get all the campmates back together, though.