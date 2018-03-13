Stanley Johnson makes his Made in Chelsea debut with I'm A Celeb pal Toff
Viewers were delighted by their on-screen reunion
Stanley Johnson and Georgia "Toff" Toffolo haven't left their friendship behind in the jungle. Instead, the I'm A Celebrity duo reunited in the series premiere of Made in Chelsea – and fans were delighted.
MIC star Toff and the father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson bonded when they both competed in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, becoming unlikely best pals. The pair are committed conservatives and Tory supporters and come from posh families.
- Boris Johnson should take a break from politics and do I'm A Celebrity says dad Stanley Johnson
- Are Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo and Stanley Johnson set to host a new TV show together?
After a booze-up featuring former Chancellor of the Exchequer Norman Lamont and plenty of alcohol, Toff and Stanley met for lunch to discuss the previous night. Toff was only an hour and a half late.
Viewers were excited to see the happy reunion...
(Although some were a little bit confused. What was going ON?)
More like this
There were even calls for Stanley and Toff ("Stoff"?) to get a show of their own...
Could Stanley Johnson become a Made in Chelsea regular cast member? Stranger things have happened...