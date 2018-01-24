Speaking backstage at the National Television Awards as he collected the trophy for Best Challenge Show with the rest of the class of 2017, he said: "This would be ideal. He could get away from all the emails, get away from all the phone calls, just contemplate the trees."

The politician and author reckons his son could do with a break from the business of government and being Foreign Minister, instead spending time with tarantulas and cockroaches.

Stanley also confirmed that he and fellow contestant Georgia "Toff" Toffolo were planning on working together in the future – though he didn't name anything beyond the award they were set to co-present during the night's awards show.