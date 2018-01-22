Speaking about his relationship with the Made in Chelsea star, Stanley told The Sun: “I haven’t seen Toff since we got out of the jungle but I’ve absolutely kept in touch with her… In fact, we’re lined up to present a show together for ITV. They think we’re a natural TV duo.

He added: “I can’t reveal too much about it, but I have a really good feeling about it.”

Advertisement

ITV offered no comment about the show when contacted by RadioTimes.com, but Stanley seems pretty convinced something's in the offing with Toff – just hopefully with fewer critters this time.