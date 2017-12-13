She won the final by a staggering 71.41% to soap star Jamie Lomas's 18.53%, and throughout the series she didn't pick up any less than 31.51% of the vote.

Third placed celebrity Iain Lee was hovering around the midway mark throughout the series – but moved up into third place in the votes during the episode that showed Dennis Wise returning to the Temple of Gloom. It was the task that Iain had originally failed to complete and viewers were clearly on Iain's side after Dennis (incorrectly) disputed the depth of the tank.

This was a turning point for Iain, who then came second to Toff in every single vote – except in the final where he lost out on being a runner up by 0.09% after he got 17.53% of the vote and Jamie took 17.44%.

More like this

The full voting statistics for every I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! elimination vote are below:

Vote one:

NB: Dennis, Iain and Amir were immune

Toff - 31.51%

Jamie - 18.47%

Stanley - 11.28%

Jennie - 10.77%

Becky - 10.44%

Vanessa - 6.34%

Kez - 6.24%

Shappi - 4.95% (eliminated)

Vote two:

Toff- 31.82%

Jamie- 14.36%

Amir- 9.22%

Jennie- 8.65%

Iain- 8.1%

Dennis- 8.05%

Stanley- 7.57%

Becky- 6.06%

Vanessa- 4.5%

Kez - 1.67% (eliminated)

Vote three:

Toff - 33.29%

Jamie - 11.88%

Jennie - 11.48%

Iain - 8.62%

Amir - 8.57%

Dennis - 7.24%

Stanley - 6.96%

Vanessa - 6.42%

Becky - 5.53% (eliminated)

Vote four:

Toff - 38.29%

Jamie - 11.33%

Iain - 10.17%

Jennie - 9.81%

Stanley - 8.37%

Amir - 8.36%

Dennis - 7.69%

Vanessa - 5.99% (eliminated)

Vote five:

Toff- 36.78%

Iain- 14.96%

Jennie- 11.44%

Jamie- 10.87%

Dennis- 10.51%

Amir- 7.74%

Stanley - 7.7% (eliminated)

Vote six:

Toff- 40.55%

Iain- 21.51%

Jennie- 12.23%

Jamie- 9.86%

Amir- 8.96%

Dennis - 6.88% (eliminated)

Vote seven:

Toff- 43.49%

Iain- 21.01%

Jennie- 14.88%

Jamie- 11.1%

Amir - 9.52% (eliminated)

Vote eight:

Toff- 49.49%

Iain- 19.53%

Jamie- 15.85%

Jennie - 15.12% (eliminated)

Vote nine:

Toff - 65.22%

Jamie - 17.44%

Iain - 17.35% (eliminated)

Final vote:

Toff - 71.41% WINNER

Advertisement

Jamie- 18.53%