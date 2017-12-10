Georgia "Toff" Toffolo wins I'm a Celebrity 2017
The Made in Chelsea star was crowned Queen of the Jungle in Sunday night's finale
YES TOFF! Georgia "Toff" Toffolo is the Queen of the I'm a Celebrity jungle.
Toff was named the 2017 winner on Sunday night, with Iain Lee leaving in third place and Toff and Jamie Lomas joining hosts Ant and Dec to hear the final result together.
And when the announcement was made, Toff seemed genuinely stunned.
"I don't know what to say, I didn't think anyone would like me," she said "I'm really taken aback, it's really overwhelming."
Toff was crowned winner by last year's champion Scarlett Moffat, who had some heartfelt words for the new Queen.
"Honestly, I hope this crown brings you as much happiness as it's brought me," she said.
"I feel like crying for you. It's girls like you that make me feel so proud to be a young woman – you did it for all of us girls in there, proper girl power."
The Made In Chelsea star had been the bookies' favourite for some weeks, with her odds reduced to 1/12-on by Saturday night, the shortest ever for an I'm a Celeb winner according to bookmakers William Hill.
But it was also clear Toff was the people's champion long before the announcement was made, thanks to her upbeat and entertaining attitude, not to mention her toughness in the face of all manner of jungle adversity. And Friday's performance arguably clinched the title for her, as she took some of her male campmates to task for sexist attitudes before giving everything to win four out of five stars in a gruelling physical challenge.
- Toff may just have won I'm a Celebrity after an amazing show of girl power
- Who is Georgia Toffolo? I’m A Celebrity… profile
Sunday night's show saw Toff and her fellow finalists Iain and Jamie each taking on one last Bushtucker Trial in order to win a slap-up last supper before heading out of the jungle.
Toff was locked in a transparent plastic box with different chambers for her arms, feet and head, while a variety of nasty critters, including biting green ants, crabs, scorpions and burrowing cockroaches, were poured into them. She survived the ten-minute challenge to win a starter each for the finalists, plus her own drink and treat.
Iain, meanwhile, resisted a tempting early meal of cheeseburger and apple crumble to instead force down turkey testicles, scorpions, camel brain, pig's vagina and blended insects and worms to win all three main courses, a drink and a treat for the final meal.
Jamie's last trial saw him strapped into a small underground chamber along with 40 snakes for ten minutes, winning the campers desserts and himself a cheeseboard and a pint of lager.
Here are the details of those delicious last suppers in full...
Toff
Starter: Cheese and crackers with chutneys
Main: Cheeseburger with prawns on the side and French fries
Dessert: Chocolate brownie, chocolate sauce and cream, ice cream and marshmallows
Drink: Milkshake
Treat: Hot chocolate with whipped cream and marshmallows
Iain
Starter: Tomato soup, French crusty bread, chunk of cheddar
Main: Christmas dinner with all the trimmings
Dessert: Hot sticky toffee pudding, custard, ice cream and double cream
Drink: Milkshake
Treat: Cheeseboard
Jamie
Starter: Fried Buffalo wings with sauce, blue cheese dip and ranch dip, slice of garlic bread
Main: Double cheeseburger with bacon, French fries and all the trimmings
Dessert: Hot chocolate fudge cake pudding with melt in middle choc, double cream and strawberries
Drink: Pint of lager
Treat: Cheeseboard
