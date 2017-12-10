And when the announcement was made, Toff seemed genuinely stunned.

"I don't know what to say, I didn't think anyone would like me," she said "I'm really taken aback, it's really overwhelming."

Toff was crowned winner by last year's champion Scarlett Moffat, who had some heartfelt words for the new Queen.

"Honestly, I hope this crown brings you as much happiness as it's brought me," she said.

"I feel like crying for you. It's girls like you that make me feel so proud to be a young woman – you did it for all of us girls in there, proper girl power."

The Made In Chelsea star had been the bookies' favourite for some weeks, with her odds reduced to 1/12-on by Saturday night, the shortest ever for an I'm a Celeb winner according to bookmakers William Hill.

But it was also clear Toff was the people's champion long before the announcement was made, thanks to her upbeat and entertaining attitude, not to mention her toughness in the face of all manner of jungle adversity. And Friday's performance arguably clinched the title for her, as she took some of her male campmates to task for sexist attitudes before giving everything to win four out of five stars in a gruelling physical challenge.

Sunday night's show saw Toff and her fellow finalists Iain and Jamie each taking on one last Bushtucker Trial in order to win a slap-up last supper before heading out of the jungle.

Toff was locked in a transparent plastic box with different chambers for her arms, feet and head, while a variety of nasty critters, including biting green ants, crabs, scorpions and burrowing cockroaches, were poured into them. She survived the ten-minute challenge to win a starter each for the finalists, plus her own drink and treat.

Iain, meanwhile, resisted a tempting early meal of cheeseburger and apple crumble to instead force down turkey testicles, scorpions, camel brain, pig's vagina and blended insects and worms to win all three main courses, a drink and a treat for the final meal.

Jamie's last trial saw him strapped into a small underground chamber along with 40 snakes for ten minutes, winning the campers desserts and himself a cheeseboard and a pint of lager.

Here are the details of those delicious last suppers in full...

Toff

Starter: Cheese and crackers with chutneys

Main: Cheeseburger with prawns on the side and French fries

Dessert: Chocolate brownie, chocolate sauce and cream, ice cream and marshmallows

Drink: Milkshake

Treat: Hot chocolate with whipped cream and marshmallows

Iain

Starter: Tomato soup, French crusty bread, chunk of cheddar

Main: Christmas dinner with all the trimmings

Dessert: Hot sticky toffee pudding, custard, ice cream and double cream

Drink: Milkshake

Treat: Cheeseboard

Jamie

Starter: Fried Buffalo wings with sauce, blue cheese dip and ranch dip, slice of garlic bread

Main: Double cheeseburger with bacon, French fries and all the trimmings

Dessert: Hot chocolate fudge cake pudding with melt in middle choc, double cream and strawberries

Drink: Pint of lager

Treat: Cheeseboard

