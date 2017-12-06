So when Dennis stepped up there were direct comparisons to be made and the “very small man” made quick work of the narrow underwater tunnels, picking up all eight stars and winning a meal for his campmates.

https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/938031433016381440

You’d think he'd be sick of the sight of eel but when Jamie and Jennie transformed one into fish and chips everyone was just happy to enjoy a taste of home.

More like this

Speaking of which...

An evening at the Jungle Arms

Another trial and more rewards as the celebs were split into two groups and successfully endured a taxi ride with a whole host of critters – including some giant snakes and spiders which had Amir screaming like a little girl. Again.

https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/938168212717387776

Their destination was local pub the Jungle Arms where they enjoyed cold beers, bar snacks, chips, pizza – and karaoke, with Jennie and Iain both impressing with their vocal talents while Vanessa was drowned out in her duet with Dennis, who definitely sounds better underwater.

https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/938169855173210112

Vanessa leaves the jungle on a high

The public have spoken and the Saturdays star has become the fourth celeb voted out, even though it's only Tuesday.

Here's what she had to say about her experiences...

https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/938179638290984961

Advertisement

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV