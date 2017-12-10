Ant and Dec on I'm a Celebrity (ITV Pictures)

Below is the full list of stars who have been eliminated from I'm a Celebrity 2017 so far:

Jennie McAlpine I'm a Celebrity 2017 profile (ITV Studios) ITV Studios, FT

Amir Khan I'm a Celebrity 2017 profile (ITV Studios, FT)

Dennis Wise I'm a Celebrity 2017 profile (ITV Studios)

Stanley Johnson I'm a Celebrity 2017 profile (ITV Studios)

Vanessa White I'm a Celebrity 2017 profile (ITV Studios, FT)

Shappi Khorsandi (first elimination)

“You have no idea what it was like in there, they tortured us – there was no chocolate, no champagne,” she told Ant and Dec as she left the jungle and accepted a glass of bubbly.

When asked whether she was relieved or disappointed to have left, she said: “Can I be really honest with you? I’m relieved, I’m so relieved.

“I miss my children like crazy,” she added, before becoming a little tearful.

“I had the most incredible experience and I’m never gonna forget it and I’m gonna see the guys when they come out so there’s no point missing people that you’re gonna see again…”

Jack Maynard (not by elimination)

The YouTube star became the first casualty of the I'm a Celeb jungle – but not because of the public vote.

"Circumstances outside the camp" forced Jack Maynard to leave in the first week after tweets he had posted some years ago resurfaced revealing he had used racial and gay slurs. Read more here.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs daily at 9pm on ITV