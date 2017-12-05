Twitter: @denniswise

Phobias? Small spaces. Dennis says he is claustrophobic and is "dreading any trial involving a coffin"

Is Dennis Wise married? Yes, Dennis Wise has a wife, Claire, and two children.

He says: "Going on I’m A Celebrity is way harder than playing a competitive football game. But at least I am used to being in a team environment. You’ve got the different characters like the ones with a big ego and then there will be others who are easy to get on with. It’s really all about gauging the whole situation. But I am quite chilled about it all. I am one of those people who say it as it is. If someone asks me something I will answer with the truthful answer."

Biography: Kensington-born Wise has enjoyed a jam-packed football career spanning decades. As a young player, he started his career with the Southampton youth team and then went on to play for some major teams including Chelsea and Millwall as a midfielder. Throughout his successful career as the captain for Chelsea, he saw the club win two FA Cups, a League Cup and a UEFA Cup.

Wise hit the big time when he made it to the England squad in 1991, where he ended up playing for the national squad for nine years.

After hanging up his football boots he tried his hand at being on the managers side of the dugout, having looked after and managed Millwall, Southampton, Swindon Town and Leeds United and taken up the position of Executive Director at Newcastle United.

Since then Wise has proved that he can have a life outside of football when, in the year 2000, he set up his charity the Dennis Wise & Frankham Group Charitable Trust. The charity raises money for both adults and children with disabilities.