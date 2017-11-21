I'm a Celeb fans couldn't resist poking fun at Amir Khan after his Bushtucker freakout
The boxer clearly failed to do his research ahead of the show
Two-time boxing world champion Amir Khan met his match in the form of a python on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last night, and viewers were in stitches.
The boxer, who has admitted he has a fear of snakes, lost it after reaching into a hole to retrieve a keycard and, thinking he had grasped a rope, pulled out the python.
- Who is Amir Khan? I'm A Celebrity profile
- I'm A Celebrity Day 2 recap
- Kezia Dugdale was not granted permission to do I'm A Celebrity, says new Scottish Labour leader
Many fans, including his wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan, noted that he doesn't seem to have done his research on the show, after rather earnestly saying to Ant and Dec: “I don’t like snakes or spiders. Is that what we’re going to be up against?”
https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/932723072632852480
However, some noticed that he had been comfortable in the company of snakes in the past...
More like this
Meanwhile, others were just keen to poke fun at his reaction, and the fact that he said those magic words "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!", much to the annoyance of his Bushtucker Partner Toff...
He hasn't done himself any favours, either. People are keen to see him take part in ALL of the Bushtucker challenges from now on:
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here airs nightly on ITV at 9pm