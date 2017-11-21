Many fans, including his wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan, noted that he doesn't seem to have done his research on the show, after rather earnestly saying to Ant and Dec: “I don’t like snakes or spiders. Is that what we’re going to be up against?”

However, some noticed that he had been comfortable in the company of snakes in the past...

Meanwhile, others were just keen to poke fun at his reaction, and the fact that he said those magic words "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!", much to the annoyance of his Bushtucker Partner Toff...

He hasn't done himself any favours, either. People are keen to see him take part in ALL of the Bushtucker challenges from now on:

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here airs nightly on ITV at 9pm