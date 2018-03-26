"It is utter nonsense to suggest that Ant and Dec are set to be replaced on I'm A Celebrity," a spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com.

Ant and Dec have helmed the series since its debut back in 2002 and it remains one of ITV's most successful shows, along with their other vehicles Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain's Got Talent.

But following Ant's arrest on suspicion of drink driving on 18th March, less than a year after returning from a stint in rehab, the presenter has taken a break from screens for the foreseeable future to seek further treatment.

More like this

ITV pulled Saturday Night Takeaway from the TV schedules on 24th March but will air the remaining two episodes of the series with Dec presenting by himself for the first time.

Advertisement

The broadcaster is yet to make a decision on Britain's Got Talent which has filmed its pre-recorded auditions with its presenting duo, but airs a week of live shows later in the year.