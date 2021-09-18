Shirley Ballas hints she could leave Strictly soon

Shirley Ballas has suggested that she could leave Strictly Come Dancing next year and relocate to the US after admitting that she doesn’t feel “settled” in the UK.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Mirror, the Strictly head judge said she’s considering a move across the pond and is “just figuring out” what her future on the BBC One show may be.

“I don’t think I will ever be settled. My heart is torn because my son lives in Los Angeles with his beautiful wife and I know they are going to start a family at some point.

“So do I want to be a part of those children’s lives? Of course I do. So it is just figuring out, am I here for the run of Strictly?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“It is all balance. I am not one who feels, ‘Oh this is my armchair and this is how it is going to be for the next 10 years,’ and that is what makes my life exciting.

“I don’t really know. Will I keep this job next year? Will my grandchildren dance? Is my son coming over? It is difficult.”

Shirley Ballas’s son is Mark Ballas, a former professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars in the US, a show on which Shirley previously worked as a dance coach.

Ballas joined Strictly Come Dancing as the new head judge back in 2017, replacing long-time commentator Len Goodman.

Advertisement

This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing begins tonight on BBC One, with the likes of Dan Walker, Tom Fletcher, Judi Love and Rose Ayling-Ellis in the 2021 line-up.