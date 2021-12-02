The Radio Times logo
  Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela reveals why she didn't "take a side" in Christine v Emma

Selling Sunset’s Vanessa Villela reveals why she didn’t “take a side” in Christine v Emma

The Netflix star speaks out about her decision to stay friend with Christine on the show.

Selling Sunset season four arrived on Netflix last week and immediately fans were thrown back into the Oppenheim Group drama, with the latest 10 episodes focusing mainly on the feud between Christine Quinn and new agent Emma Hernan.

While viewers at home may have decided which of the two they’re backing in the long-standing argument over a mutual ex, new cast member Vanessa Villela has revealed why she didn’t want to take sides on the show.

The estate agent and former actress told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she joined the Oppenheim Group with the aim of getting to know all her colleagues without “judging anyone”.

“It was interesting to see all this drama going on in real life. But I love them all so it was difficult for me – I couldn’t take a side and a lot of people I’m sure were like, ‘Oh my God, Vanessa, please take a side.’

“But I’m not that kind of person because they have not done anything to me. So, you know, it’s not like I can pick a side.

“If no one does anything to me, why would I be like that? Some people are probably like, ‘Oh my God, Vanessa, she did this or whatever.’ Yeah – but not to me.”

The Oppenheim Group broker also revealed that the next season of Selling Sunset is likely to arrive on our screens “early next year” and as teased at the end of season four, we’re likely to see the Selling Sunset cast react to Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim getting together.

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix. Season 4 arrives on 24th November. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

