Selling Sunset’s Vanessa Villela says season 5 will arrive “early next year”

Selling Sunset season four may have only just arrived on Netflix, but cast member Vanessa Villela has confirmed that filming on season five is already complete and will be arriving on our screens in 2022.

Advertisement

The real estate broker became one of the latest stars to join the show when she made her Selling Sunset debut in season four.

When asked whether production had wrapped on the next season, Villela told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: “Yeah, that is completed now so we’re just waiting.

“I would say that it’s going to be released hopefully early next year,” she added. “Obviously it takes time for them to do the editing and everything. Honestly, this production is sensational.

“The way they do everything, it’s mind-blowing the way they work. It’s really incredible so I think they have to take their time.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Villela’s co-star Chrishell Stause recently teased the next season on her Instagram, replying to a fan in the comments who asked about its release date: “Not too long bc [sic] we just wrapped filming on 5.”

At the end of the season four, the hit Netflix reality show teased a clip from the next season which appeared to show the cast members reacting to the news that Chrishell Stause and Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim had begun dating.

Advertisement

The latest season, which arrived on Netflix last week, saw new brokers Emma Hernan and Villela join the Oppenheim Group as Davina Potratz left to join another agency and Christine Quinn went on maternity leave.