Tyler will be working as part of their family-run brokerage, the John Stanaland Group, at Douglas Elliman.

Before joining Netflix's Selling the OC and the Oppenheim Group in November 2021, Tyler worked with his father for 12 years, and regularly talked of his time there on the show. But could this spell the end for Tyler's appearance on Selling the OC?

Well, when asked about what his decision to leave the Oppenheim Group means for the Selling Sunset spin-off, he told People: "Selling the OC revolves around agents at the Oppenheim Group. As of today, I will be working at Douglas Elliman."

Announcing his decision to leave the Oppenheim Group, he said: "Leaving the Oppenheim Group wasn’t an easy decision, but [it] is the right decision for me and my clients.

"Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I’m aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market, with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders."

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall in Selling the OC. Netflix

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed whether this means that Tyler will no longer appear on Selling the OC, but if his words are any indication, it could mean that any future seasons of the show may not see a return for Tyler.

Originally from Laguna Beach, Stanaland is a fifth-generation realtor and earned his sales licence at just 18, before making the decision to embark on a professional surfing career. He then rejoined the world of real estate and his since made quite the impact on the Netflix reality show.

The last season saw Tyler at the centre of a lot of the drama, with the real estate agent going through a public divorce with actress Brittany Snow, as well as navigating a flirty friendship with fellow agent Alex Hall that led to the pair sharing a kiss in the finale.

After the cliffhanger ending around what this spells for their relationship and working partnership, we'll just have to wait and see if Tyler makes an appearance in the third season.

For now, we know that season 3 is in the works, with Netflix having confirmed seasons 2 and 3 at the same time in January 2023.

With season 2 having just wrapped up, we can expect new episodes to land on our screens sometime in 2024.

Selling the OC season 2 arrived on Netflix on Friday 8th September.

