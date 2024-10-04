Now the show is back in full swing, we've seen it all: the weak knees, passionate embraces, awkward moments, and sadly, for some couples, the end of the line.

One such couple is Ross and Sacha. But who are the experts' latest love match? Here's what you need to know about them.

Who is Ross on MAFS UK?

Ross. Channel 4

Age: 32

Job: Painter and Decorator

Location: Manchester

Instagram: @mccarthy91

Ross comes from a large, loving family in Manchester. At the heart of it is his young daughter — who Ross describes as the centre of his universe.

A talented footballer, Ross played for the Everton Deaf Football Club and was scouted for Team GB trials at just seventeen years old.

He was born deaf and wears two hearing aids, but he doesn't let his disability define him.

"I’ve been engaged before and this is my third time lucky," he said. "I’m looking forward to meeting my wife. I’m ready for this.”

Who is Sacha on MAFS UK?

Sacha. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Aesthetics Practitioner

Location: Birmingham

Instagram: @sacharjones

A committed cat parent, Sacha lives with her two cats, Olive and Diego. In her spare time, you can probably find her practicing her kickboxing, but that's not the only string to her bow.

Sacha competed in beauty pageants when she was young, and was crowned Miss Birmingham in 2018.

She's been single for nine months, and has made a vow of celibacy until she meets her Mr Right — but they'll have to impress her dad too, as she describes herself as a "daddy's girl".

“A red flag to me is someone not liking cats," she added. "I was always told to never trust a man that doesn’t like cats.”

Are Ross and Sacha from Married at First Sight UK still together?

At the time of writing, Ross and Sacha seem very much together. They affirmed their commitment to one another in the show's first commitment ceremony, but it's worth noting that couples aren't allowed to share their relationship status while the show is still airing.

However, there are some context clues that suggest that they might not be together anymore.

As well as not following each other on social media, Ross hasn't shared any pictures of the experiment on his Instagram grid.

Could this be a sign that the pair aren't on great terms?

Married at First Sight UK continues Monday – Thursday at 9pm on E4.

