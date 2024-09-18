And, while there have certainly been some bumps in the road for a couple of the pairs, everything seems to be going smoothly for fourth couple Eve and Charlie.

Appearing to be pleased with the experts and who they were matched with, read on for everything you need to know about Married at First Sight UK pairing Eve and Charlie.

Who is Eve on MAFS UK?

Eve for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Fitness coach

Location: Omagh

Instagram: @evereid01

"I want to find somebody that I can fall in love with and I want somebody to fall in love with me," said Eve ahead of her appearance on Married at First Sight UK.

Her first serious relationship was with a man, and at one point she was due to get married. But after realising she was gay at 26, Eve has had just one serious relationship, and has been single for the last two years.

Now, Eve is ready to find her dream girl, and would love to meet someone who works hard and is motivated.

Fitness is a huge part of Eve's day-to-day life, and she takes pride in her daily routine as a fitness coach. Will the experts be able to find Mrs Right for Eve?

Who is Charlie on MAFS UK?

Charlie for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Lettings operations coordinator

Location: Surrey

Instagram: @charlielcurtis

Charlie came out as gay when she was 25, and cites her coming out as one of the most significant moments of her life. Now able to be her authentic and true self, Charlie has never looked back, and is happier than she has ever been.

After dealing with a series of 'situationships' and going through a difficult break-up, Charlie has been single for the past four years, and is now looking to settle down and start a family - but needs the experts' help to find what she has been missing.

Looking for someone with heaps of energy, can she find the person to burst her situationship bubble?

Are Eve and Charlie from Married at First Sight UK still together?

Based on their time in the experiment so far, Eve and Charlie are still together. Viewers have seen the pair on the wedding day and everything appeared to go according to plan.

Like all seasons before, Eve and Charlie will not be allowed to reveal the outcome of their relationship until it plays out on screen, so as not to spoil it for viewers.

Keep this page bookmarked as we'll update this once we know more!

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.