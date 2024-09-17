While he saved himself quickly from the moment, only time will tell if his relationship with Lacey will prosper as the experiment gets underway.

But beyond some awkward comments here and there, what is there to know about Married at First Sight UK couple Lacey and Nathan? Read on to find out!

Who is Lacey on MAFS UK?

Lacey on Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 27

More like this

Job: Office manager

Location: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @lacemartin_

"I'd love to get a husband," said Lacey ahead of her appearance in Married at First Sight UK. "I'm thinking long term so husband, babies, travel, then move in together."

Described as "confident, loud and sassy", Lacey brings the fun to social situations and her positive attitude has seen her through ups and downs and has shaped the person she is today.

Lacey's husband must not only win her twin sister's seal of approval, but he also needs to impress her mum, who always wants the best of the best for Lacey.

The 27-year-old has been single for the last four years after a 10-year long relationship broke down. Ready to be find someone who will love her for her, Lacey is hoping the experts find her someone who has "banter, emotional intelligence and makes her laugh".

Who is Nathan on MAFS UK?

Nathan for Married at First Sight UK. Matt Monfredi / Channel 4

Age: 24

Job: Engineer

Location: Somerset

Instagram: @n4thancamp8ell

The youngest groom in the group, Nathan is ready for any challenge that is thrown at him and is no stranger to the attention of women.

After growing tired of dating "gym bunnies and models", Nathan joined the MAFS UK experiment to get started on a big family and to find a partner who he can connect with on a deeper level.

While he may be young, Nathan knows exactly what he wants from his future bride. Nathan has asked the experts to find him someone who is "petite, funny, family oriented and someone with traditional family values" – is Lacey the one for him?

Are Lacey and Nathan from Married at First Sight UK still together?

So far in the experiment, Lacey and Nathan are still together. Like the other brides and grooms, Lacey and Nathan will have the keep the outcome of the experiment to themselves so as not to spoil it for viewers.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.