Like its athletic contestants, the Korean series broke some records when it premiered in January, becoming the first unscripted show to top Netflix’s weekly ranking for non-English TV programs.

It's good news for fans of Physical 100. The Squid Game-esque reality show will return for season 2, Netflix has confirmed.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“We are very grateful Physical: 100 received so much love from fans all across the globe, and we paid attention to all the comments and feedback,” series director Jang Ho-gi said to Deadline.

He added: “We decided to retain the essence of the show—finding the perfect physique—while introducing fresh elements. This is our way of expressing our gratitude to the fans of the show.”

Season 1 put Korea's fittest to the test, bringing together 100 contestants, to take on increasingly difficult physical challenges, solo or in teams. Olympians, bodybuilders, former soldiers, and even a farmer all took part, though ultimately only one was crowned the winner.

Read more:

From boxing each other to hanging from a suspended bar for as long as possible, the challenges certainly put them through their paces. And it looks like season 2 will have even worse in store for a fresh batch of muscled hopefuls.

“I give you my word that we will be back with an all-new season that’s got everything taken up a notch for our global fans,” said Jang Ho-gi, with Deadline confirming that the set, which was the size of two football fields, will be expanded.

Physical: 100 is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.