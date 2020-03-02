Oti Mabuse’s husband rumoured to become Strictly Come Dancing pro

Oti Mabuse’s husband is rumoured to be joining BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing as one of the show’s professional dancers.

Marius Lepure is a Romanian dancer who has previously worked on the seventh and eighth seasons of Let’s Dance, Germany’s version of Strictly which has been on the air since 2006.

The Sun is reporting that Lepure will be a professional dancer on the next series of the show, performing in group routines but not taking on a celebrity partner of his own.

Mabuse stormed to victory with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher on the most recent series of Strictly, captivating audiences and judges alike with a number of impressive routines.

It was Mabuse’s first win since joining the programme, with her previous best showing being a third place finish with Danny Mac in 2016.

Lepure would be following in the footsteps of Motsi Mabuse, Oti’s sister, who joined the judging panel last year after a stint on Germany’s Let’s Dance.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing is a long way out, but already fans are wondering who could appear on the line-up and if indeed a same-sex couple could be on the cards.

ITV’s Dancing On Ice featured a same-sex pairing for the first time this year comprised of Ian ‘H’ Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers, who placed seventh in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One this winter