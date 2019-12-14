It’s been a fantastic year for Strictly Come Dancing, a contest with no shortage of surprising twists and turns.

Advertisement

A watershed series in terms of representation, November saw Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe become the first same-sex couple to dance on the programme, leading to calls for the next series to feature a same-sex couple.

Then there was the dramatic semi finals, which saw comedian Chris Ramsay crash out with one of the lowest semi scores ever seen on the show…

But as to the all-important winners?

See below what you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Final.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

This will be announced tomorrow. The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 final will be aired on Saturday 14th December from 7:05pm on BBC One.

Who are the finalists of Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

There are three couples up for the trophy: Eastenders actress Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, and former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

What are the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Final dances?

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will dance the Rumba from week four to Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers) as their Judges’ Pick, Shout (Isley Brothers) as their Showdance and week one’s Samba to La Vida Es Un Carnaval as their Favourite.

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beck will take to the stage to perform the Charleston from week 11 (to Jimmy Van Heusen’s Thoroughly Modern Millie) as the Judges’ Pick, Let Yourself Go (Irving Berlin) as their Showdance and their Favourite is the Viennese Waltz to Send In The Clowns from week four.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden will take on the Quickstep from week seven (to Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Mr. Pinstripe Suit) as their Judges’ Pick, and later, Pink’s A Million Dreams as their Showdown. Their Favourite dance will be the Jive to You Can’t Stop The Beat from week 11’s Musicals Week.

Who is the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2019?

Kelvin Fletcher is the bookmakers’ favourite to emerge victorious, with the former Emmerdale star given odds of just 2/5 to take home the coveted trophy.

In contrast, Emma Barton is on 9/4 to be the winner, and Karim Zeroual is the outsider at 12/1 – despite consistently being the highest scoring dancer throughout the competition.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 concludes on Saturday 14th December from 7:05pm on BBC One.