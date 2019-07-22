Who is Motsi Mabuse? Everything you need to know about the new Strictly judge
Big sister of dance professional Oti Mabuse, Motsi is a judge on Strictly's German version
And Darcey Bussell’s replacement on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel is… Motsi Mabuse! Yes, that’s Motsi Mabuse, big sister of Oti Mabuse, who is currently a professional dancer on BBC1’s ballroom extravaganza.
Promising to bring her “own bit of sparkle” to the competition, Motsi will be critiquing the celebrity performances alongside judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli when the show returns later this year.
- Who is Oti Mabuse? Meet the Greatest Dancer dance captain and Strictly pro
- Motsi Mabuse announced as new Strictly Come Dancing judge
- When does Strictly Come Dancing 2019 start? Who are the contestants?
Here’s everything you need to know about her…
Who is Motsi Mabuse?
Like her younger sister Oti (28), 38-year-old Motsi is a professional dancer and is a former German Latin and South African champion. And Strictly shouldn’t be too much of a shock for her having judged on the German version of the show, Let’s Dance, for its past seven series.
Before that Motsi also competed as a dancer on the show, being paired alongside several celebrity partners. However, she never made the final, reaching only fifth place at best.
Growing up in South Africa, Motsi was expected to become a lawyer and studied the subject at the University of Pretoria. However, her passion for dance took over and she soon became the German Latin dance champion with Ukraine’s Evgenij Voznyuk.
Strictly won’t be the first time Motsi has appeared on British TV having made an appearance with her sister on C4’s Celebrity Gogglebox with their sister Phemelo.
As Motsi confirmed on her Instagram, she will continue working with Let’s Dance, which airs during Springtime.
View this post on Instagram
I am absolutely thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the @bbcstrictly judging panel. I have so much respect and admiration for the other three judges and hope to add my own bit of sparkle to the show. I can’t wait to get started! @letsdance dance has always and will always have a place in my heart ‘ I grew up with @letsdance and learned so much, so don’t worry I am not going anywhere soon and November I will be certainly our first tour !! Thank you to the team @rtl.tv & SEAPOINT Kai Sturm ,Steffi frebel, Nina Klinik ,Jan Philipp and Nora Kurven .You guys are amazing and I will be forever grateful .Thank you for the support and 11 Wonderful years ! Thank you to @oana_nechiti @erichklann @kathrin_menzinger & @vadim.garbuzov great colleagues who jumped in when I called 📞! Thank you guys and can’t wait for our secret project 2020 💃🏾💃🏾 @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule & @millennium_tanzschule !!!!!!!!!!! I couldn’t do all this without the support of my Husband , My Family and My dance school team !!!! Exciting times ahead and I can’t wait to meet all of @bbcstrictly team . My final words :::: There is freedom waiting for you, On the breezes of the sky, And you ask "What if I fall?" Oh but my darling, What if you fly? Love Motsi #anzeige #newchapter #godhasaplan #lawofattraction #manifestation #loveandlight
Will Motsi judge sister Oti on Strictly Come Dancing?
Most likely, yes. Oti is once again expected to return as a professional dancer on the show, meaning Motsi will have to score her sister and celebrity partner.
However, this won’t be anything too new for the siblings, with Motsi previously critiquing Oti on Let’s Dance.
Motsi Mabuse: the key facts
Age: 38
Instagram: @motsimabuse
Twitter: @MOTSI_MABUSE