In the next nine weeks, viewers will watch the couples move in together and have their relationships put under a microscope and scrutinised by relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas - who have promised a very exciting season ahead.

Speaking at the launch of Married at First Sight UK 2024, experts Paul and Charlene teased what viewers can expect as the series begins on Monday 14th September.

Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling. Matt Monfredi/Channel 4

"The couples this year they bring so much joy, passion [and] drama," Charlene exclusively told RadioTimes.com, promising there will be "a lot of sexy moment as well", adding that this year's show is "definitely worth watching".

Paul echoed this sentiment and added: "What I love most is there is a genuine need and desire for love and I think that's something that the audience will connect with and love."

In what Paul is describing as the most diverse, emotional "and perhaps our strongest yet", MAFS UK fans are certainly in for a treat!

Charlene continued: "There are definitely some shocking moments and sexy in there. The couples go on quite a journey this year and there are some really surprising moments for a lot of our couples."

Well, we can't wait!

Married at First Sight UK is available to stream on Channel 4.

