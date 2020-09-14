Of course, it was odds-on that Charlene would be paired with Dean on advice night. It was written in the stars.

The Married at First Sight Australia producers knew there would be fireworks and it ignited immediately, especially when Dean said he wasn't ashamed of any of his behaviour.

Nope. Not having it one little bit, Deano.

More like this

Viewers, interestingly, weren't unanimously behind Charlene when she tried to force some humility out of the player, Dean. Her own marriage with Patrick Miller was having significant "intimacy" issues.

Charlene "really needs to sort her own [relationship] out before creating problems for other couples".

There's been a lot of love recently for Patrick's gently spoken approach, so when Charlene wailed "dude – be a fricking man!" her fan club dwindled even further.

Charlene's high-pitched, high-volume, high-maintenance personality had some viewers rushing to turn the volume down low.

OK. We feel there is a theme developing around Charlene. Someone has pulled the plug on her support.

Charlene didn't figure in the next episode teaser, which some viewers were very happy about.

Others were cynical about the romantic dates and whether or not the couples' true feelings were on display.

Married at First Sight Australia season five concludes on E4 later this week. Read what happened to the couples after the cameras stopped rolling in our What happened next? update.

Advertisement

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.