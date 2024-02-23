And RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first look at the dinner party - grab the popcorn, because it's a good 'un!

As the cast members, including Adrienne, Ella, Erica, Georges, Jay, Jordan, Laura, Matt, Paul, Peggy, Rozz, Shona, Tasha and Thomas, sit down for dinner, things get heated between exes Thomas and Rozz as he accuses her of "ignoring" him.

"Is there a reason why you're ignoring me?" he asks as Rozz sips her glass of wine.

"I just went to cheers you and you didn't even cheers!" she says.

"You haven't spoken to me all day, Rozz," he adds.

Rozz then goes on to explain that he hasn't been speaking to her either, and when they arrived for the mixer, she tried to hug him but he shrugged her off.

"I thought you needed time and space, so maybe that's why you haven't come over. I thought you were dealing with this situation," she says.

In reference to her calling things off, she adds: "I've got to face the music to what I've said. I could so easily just hide at home."

He responds: "I'm not trying to put the blame on you at all... we've been next door to each other and we haven't spoken to each other..."

Rozz tells Thomas that it's not one-sided and they've both not been making an effort with one another, causing him to get annoyed as he says: "It's just me!"

As Rozz tries to resolve things with him, he says, "I'm mortified!" before storming off from the table, leaving Rozz in tears. She buries her face in the table and the girls rush over to console her.

The conversation comes after Rozz ended their relationship during the homestays.

After visiting each other's families, Rozz, 28, came to the realisation that she couldn't see herself having children with Thomas, 27, putting an end to their marriage.

Following their split, the duo decided to stay friends - however, once filming stopped so did their communication, making this reunion the first time they'd really spoken since their split.

The Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special airs on Monday 26th February at 9:30pm on E4 and Channel4.com.



