The 95-minute episode will see some of this year's cast back together for a catch-up, with Adrienne, Ella, Erica, Georges, Jay, Jordan, Laura, Matt, Paul, Peggy, Rozz and more confirmed.

So when is the Married at First Sight reunion?

And what can viewers expect?

When is the Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special on?

The Married at First Sight: Reunion Special will air on Monday 26th February at 9:30pm on E4 and Channel4.com.

It will be a 95-minute long episode, so grab your snacks and put your feet up because we're in for quite the episode.

Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special cast

It's been confirmed that Adrienne, Ella, Erica, Georges, Jay, Jordan, Laura, Matt, Paul, Peggy, Rozz, Shona, Tasha and Thomas will be at the reunion special.

Luke, Arthur, Nathanial, Bianca, Mark, Sean, JJ, Terence and Porscha, however, won't be at the reunion.

Luke was forced to quit the show after a fight with Jordan, while Nathanial quit before the end of the experiment as his wife Ella got close to JJ, who is now in a relationship with Katie Price.

Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special trailer

Channel 4 shared a first-look at the reunion special, and it's looking like things are about to get heated! From a real proposal for Tasha and Paul, to more drama for Erica and Jordan, viewers are in for a night of entertainment.

You can watch the clip below:

The Married at First Sight UK: Reunion Special airs on Monday 26th February at 9:30pm on E4 and Channel4.com.

