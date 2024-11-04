Married at First Sight New Zealand season 4 will officially start airing at 8pm on Monday 18th November on E4.

The most recent outing before this, season 3, arrived back in summer 2022, meaning the long wait for fans is about to come to an end.

Married at First Sight New Zealand. Channel 4

As viewers count down the final days until the new season begins, the UK version is still airing, with shocking revelations still to come.

It has already been reported that former intruder bride and groom Hannah Norburn and Ryan Livesey have both left their respective marriages, and will be seen turning up to the reunion shows together.

Ryan was originally paired up with Sionainn, while Hannah was paired up with Stephen – but neither of their marriages went smoothly.

A source told the MailOnline: "The entire cast was left open-mouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand-in-hand with Ryan.

"She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate.

"Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast. There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."

