Season 8 will see all of the singles hailing from Minneapolis, with a sneak peek at the new group even being included in the season 7 reunion.

Three of them - Alex, Brittany and Joey - were in the audience for the reunion, with Alex telling Vanessa that he "personally just prioritised other things in my life", rather than finding the one, adding that Minneapolis is "such a small community", so "You kind of see the same people over and over" and he "never found the right person that clicked for me".

Season 8 will mark the five-year-anniversary of the franchise, which now has seasons set all around the world, including in the UK, with the first season of a spin-off based on this side of the Atlantic arriving earlier this year.

It was confirmed soon after the season had arrived on Netflix that the UK version would be returning for a second season, with co-host Matt Willis saying: "We've seen your tweets, your comments, and all the chats from season 1, and we can't wait to bring you a fresh batch of British singles looking for love in the pods."

Meanwhile, his wife and co-host Emma said that fans should "get ready to fall back in love with love again and find out whether love is truly blind".

Other international versions of the show to have already debuted, include those from Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.

