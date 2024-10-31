Grand Designs returns to where it all began with emotional visit to first ever build
Kevin McCloud returned to Newhaven, 25 years after the show's first ever build.
This week's new episode of Grand Designs was a real blast from the past, as it saw Kevin McCloud revisiting the first ever build featured on the programme, in Newhaven, East Sussex.
Back in 1999, the show's first ever episode saw couple Tim and Jules, the parents of four daughters between them, building a new family home on the cliffs.
Jules was pregnant, meaning they were hoping to build it in just three months, but as is often the case with Grand Designs, issues arose, meaning the last time Kevin visited the house it was barely finished, Jules had already had her baby, Tiger, and development was ongoing.
In this week's new episode, Kevin finally caught up with the couple, visiting the house to see how it had come on.
Immediately, he noticed that a forest had flourished around the house, which still retained a sea view from the top floors.
Elements of the house itself had also changed, with the cedar cladding replaced with tiles, and two new conservatories added, along with an observation deck.
Tim and Jules revealed that since the programme was filmed, they had welcomed five grandchildren, while Kevin also had a chance to reunite with the now-26-year-old Tiger.
Speaking with Kevin later in the programme, Tim said of appearing in the show the first time: "I think that Grand Designs gave us a record that we would never have had otherwise, so I'm quite grateful for that, because I know it's something my grandkids will be really interested in watching."
He also said of their time in the house thus far: "I guess that’s one of the advantages of staying in the same place. You can build up a patina of memory, which kind of makes it a really solid home, especially for kids and ultimately grandkids.
"I think the whole place is going to come into its own again with the grandkids. It’s worked out beyond all our wildest hopes."
This hasn't been the only emotional outing of the show this season - earlier in the run, Kevin was moved to tears during a particularly heart-wrenching episode.
Grand Designs airs on Channel 4.
