Kevin McCloud is, of course, set to host, with the special taking him back to some of the series's most iconic builds – and some of its most challenging, too.

"Featuring the most ambitious builds and touching human dramas, with the biggest budget overspends, and disastrous delays thrown into the mix, this special will celebrate a true Channel 4 gem in its momentous anniversary year," Channel 4 said of the special shortly after it was announced.

Grand Designs, Kevin McCloud. Channel 4

We can assume that includes a couple of the ones that cost their ambitious owners more than just cash.

More like this

Viewers will remember the likes of Chesil Cliff House in Cornwall and St Martin’s Church in West Yorkshire, which saw the featured couples get divorced.

An eight-episode season will air after the special, with McCloud headed to some new building sites, including a childhood home being turned into a health and wellness retreat, and a water tower redesign that will intimidate even seasoned builders.

Let's hope their owners fare better than some of their predecessors.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Grand Designs airs on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.