Grand Designs 25th anniversary special air date confirmed as series returns
Revisit some of the most iconic – and challenging – builds of the past 25 years.
Channel 4 has confirmed the release date for upcoming Grand Designs special Grand Designs: 25 Years & Counting, and we don't have long to wait before it lands on our screens.
The episode will land on Channel 4 on Wednesday 11th September at 9pm, and is set to kick off a brand new season.
Kevin McCloud is, of course, set to host, with the special taking him back to some of the series's most iconic builds – and some of its most challenging, too.
"Featuring the most ambitious builds and touching human dramas, with the biggest budget overspends, and disastrous delays thrown into the mix, this special will celebrate a true Channel 4 gem in its momentous anniversary year," Channel 4 said of the special shortly after it was announced.
We can assume that includes a couple of the ones that cost their ambitious owners more than just cash.
Viewers will remember the likes of Chesil Cliff House in Cornwall and St Martin’s Church in West Yorkshire, which saw the featured couples get divorced.
An eight-episode season will air after the special, with McCloud headed to some new building sites, including a childhood home being turned into a health and wellness retreat, and a water tower redesign that will intimidate even seasoned builders.
Let's hope their owners fare better than some of their predecessors.
Grand Designs airs on Channel 4.
