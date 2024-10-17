Grand Designs airs heart-wrenching episode with Kevin McCloud visibly emotional
The episode saw Tony and Ara building a house centred on health and wellbeing.
The most recent episode of Grand Designs, which aired on Wednesday 16th October, was an emotional one, which not only had viewers with tears in their eyes, but also had Kevin McCloud visibly tearful.
The episode followed married couple Tony and Ara, who decided to knock down Tony's late parents' house in a woodland clearing near Henley-on-Thames and develop a new home.
This new house was intended to be built around health and wellbeing, as Ara had an autoimmune condition.
However, problems started to emerge along the way, as Tony suffered a fall from a trolley, fractured his tailbone and was rushed to hospital.
A month later, he returned to work, but sadly Ara soon revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.
The couple completed their new home after a four-year project, and Kevin visited them, admitting he was "approaching Tony and Ara's house with a little trepidation".
"On top of the emotional, psychological, physical load this project has brought comes this latest news of Ara's cancer, which is so sad," he said.
Following a tour around the incredible new house, Ara and Tony sat down for a chat with Kevin, where Ara said: "Nobody could have predicted what was going to happen to me. So now, the path is to do peace, contentment and gratitude.
"I have so much to be grateful for. I mean, I live in a little piece of heaven. It's heaven round here."
At this point, Kevin notably had tears in his eyes and struggled for words.
He said: "It's my turn to get a bit tearful now. I'm in awe of the pair of you. Very tough and very wonderful of you to have got this far, I think that's just a great thing."
Grand Designs will continue next week, with a new couple, Adam and Tassy, attempting to turn an abandoned water tower into a fun family home.
Grand Designs airs on Channel 4.
