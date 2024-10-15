The synopsis reads: "Once they're on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life board game with challenges designed to offer clever clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them, and the viewers, always guessing."

At the end of each episode, the contestants will hazard a guess as to their whereabouts, and the unfortunate person who is farthest from the truth will be eliminated from the competition.

Destination X is based on a popular format that first premiered in Belgium.

Brydon said: "How could I turn down the opportunity to become the mastermind of Destination X, the thrilling new travel adventure series coming to the BBC next year.

"It's a show that turns the whole of Europe into a board game – manipulating the players and the audience at home along the way. I can't wait to be the puppet master orchestrating every twist and turn as our contestants are taken on a journey where everything is not as it seems. It's going to be a wild ride!"

Catherine Catton, Head of Factual Entertainment and Events at the BBC, added: "Rob is the perfect host to guide our cast and audience over the course of this extraordinary road trip, where nothing is quite what it seems.

"We are delighted to be working with him on this amazing series."

Destination X does not yet have a premiere date,

Destination X is coming soon to the BBC.

