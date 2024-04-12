When at a bar with some of his cast members, Reza was asked if he could see himself marry Ruby, to which he said: "It's a deep question [but] I could see myself marrying her. Yeah, for sure."

The wedding bills were ringing when Tristan told Reza: "I saw Ruby the other day and James and Maeva asked her, 'Where are you at? What's going on with Rez?'

"And she was like, 'Yeah, you know I love Rez, we get along so well. I want something more now, I want the family, I want the kids.' Like, there's a bloke who wants to give that to you."

As the clip continues, Ruby is asked if she would give things another go with Rez - and her answer was pretty clear.

"The answer is no," she said. "I know we did it so many times, for so many years and it never worked, and ultimately I think there is too much water under the bridge."

The rumour mill began to churn when the cast flew to Sydney to film a new season, and it was revealed that Ruby and Reza had been seeing each other again.

During the trip to Sydney, Reza and his now ex-girlfriend Bella Sharpe's relationship took a turn, as he began spending more time with Ruby and it was revealed they had kissed.

In scenes that shocked viewers, Bella told Reza: "We don't need to speak ever again."

Since then, it has been reported that Sharpe had made the decision to leave the show. When approached by RadioTimes.com, Channel 4 declined to comment.

Fans will have to see how the season plays out to see if Reza and Ruby will rekindle their connection.

Made in Chelsea returns to Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday 15th April.

