According to the BBC, the series, which will be filmed in the UK, will see Alison "asking all the big questions in her unique and hilarious way".

Hammond said of hosting the new show: "I’m so excited to serve up some big LOLs and tons of OMG revelations on the BBC as I spend some quality time with some of the UK’s favourite celebrities.

"When I’m on a mission, no secret is safe - and trust me, no stone or cupboard will go unturned!"

Alison Hammond. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: "Alison is one of the most warm-hearted presenters in the UK, and it’s no surprise that big-name celebrities are lining up to have her spend the weekend at their homes. It’s going to be a blast!"

It's a busy time for Hammond, who continues to present on ITV's This Morning and, since last year, co-hosts The Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding on Channel 4.

She will also soon be seen hosting a new season of ITV's popular factual series For the Love of Dogs, which was previously fronted by the late Paul O'Grady.

Hammond said of taking on that role: "I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.

"I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes, and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!"

Alison Hammond's Big Weekend will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.

