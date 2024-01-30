The series became a firm favourite on the schedules, winning multiple times at the National Television Awards and even scoring a BAFTA nomination for Best Features Programme across an emotional 11-season run.

When O'Grady sadly passed away in March 2023, aged 67, his final episodes were aired posthumously and the show was subsequently placed on hiatus to allow time for the crew and viewers to grieve.

However, the return of For the Love of Dogs has now been confirmed, with This Morning and Great British Bake-Off host Alison Hammond expressing her excitement to continue spotlighting the hard work of Battersea's animal carers.

She said in a statement: "I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.

"I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!"

Satmohan Panesar, Commissioning Editor for ITV, said: "We are thrilled to be able to confirm that the series will return in the spring and that the dogs have a brand-new champion in Alison Hammond.

"As Paul O'Grady always said himself, the stars of the show were the dogs themselves, but the impact that he had and the legacy he leaves will never be forgotten by any of us.

"We can't wait to welcome back the series with Alison; there will be all the fun and warmth that our viewers have come to expect whilst continuing to showcase the wonderful and important work done by the incredible team at Battersea."

For the Love of Dogs was a true passion project for O'Grady, who personally adopted several dogs over the course of its run.

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs ITV/Battersea Cats and Dogs Home

In the days after his death, Battersea Dogs and Cats Home reported an influx of donations surpassing £100,000, as fans looked to pay their respects to the star.

The next season of the programme does not yet have a premiere date, but most previous editions formed part of ITV's autumn/winter line-up.

Peter Laurie, Battersea Chief Executive, added: "Everyone at Battersea is excited to embark upon a brand new series of For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond. Over the last twelve years, For the Love of Dogs has shared with viewers the love and expert care Battersea dedicates to all the animals that need our help.

"Alongside our beloved Ambassador, the late, great Paul O’Grady, we've enjoyed showing how much joy rescue animals can give, and we’re pleased we can continue to shine a light on the work our charity undertakes every day to improve the lives of dogs and cats.

He concluded: "We’re looking forward to welcoming Alison to Battersea and introducing her to the incredible animals in our care as we help them on their journey to finding loving, new homes."

Brand new For the Love of Dogs is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

