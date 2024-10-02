The first season was confirmed earlier this year, promising to "dive headfirst into a world of opulence, romance, and endless drama".

"Made in Bondi is your 'access all areas' pass to the dazzling lives of Sydney's social elite," the network added.

So, can fans expect a season 2? Read on for everything you need to know about the future of the show.

Will there be a Made in Bondi season 2?

We don’t yet know whether Made in Bondi will be returning for season 2, with no word from Channel 4.

With season 1 having premiered on Monday 23rd September, we’ll likely hear more in the coming weeks, and will make sure to keep this page updated with any news regarding the show’s future.

Which stars could be back for a potential Made in Bondi season 2?

Molly Paradice in a screenshot of episode 1 of Made in Bondi.

We can likely expect the main cast to return, which is as follows:

Isabella Cicero

Billy Daniels

Pippa Hanan

Jai Kaldor

Lawson Mahoney

Charlie Moore

Lachlan 'Lachy' McLean

Molly Paradice

Emma Pillemer

Bella Salerno

Paul Versace

The stars previously insisted that the drama on the show is genuine, with cast member Bella Salerno telling Daily Mail Australia ahead of season 1's premiere: "There's a steamy love triangle, there's lots of drama, it's raunchy, it's exciting."

Meanwhile, Lawson Mahoney said: "It's a perfectly produced emotional s***show and it shows,' added Lawson Mahoney. Let me tell you how wonderful it is, it's going to be great."

Cast member Emma Pillemer said: "I can vouch from my heart, it's not script when I'm crying. I'm really f***ing crying."

Is there a trailer for a potential Made in Bondi season 2?

No, it's too early for that given the series is yet to get the go-ahead, but watch this space!

Made in Bondi started airing on Monday 23rd September at 10:05pm on E4.

