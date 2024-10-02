Will there be a Made in Bondi season 2?
Will the socialites be taking Bondi by storm in another season?
Australia’s latest reality show, Made in Bondi, has landed, hooking fans in with show jaw-dropping locations, plenty of drama, heartbreak and enviable parties and, naturally, fans are wondering whether another season could be on the cards.
A spin-off of Made in Chelsea, the new series revolves around the real lives and loves of socialites living on Sydney's affluent Bondi Beach.
The first season was confirmed earlier this year, promising to "dive headfirst into a world of opulence, romance, and endless drama".
"Made in Bondi is your 'access all areas' pass to the dazzling lives of Sydney's social elite," the network added.
So, can fans expect a season 2? Read on for everything you need to know about the future of the show.
Will there be a Made in Bondi season 2?
We don’t yet know whether Made in Bondi will be returning for season 2, with no word from Channel 4.
With season 1 having premiered on Monday 23rd September, we’ll likely hear more in the coming weeks, and will make sure to keep this page updated with any news regarding the show’s future.
Which stars could be back for a potential Made in Bondi season 2?
We can likely expect the main cast to return, which is as follows:
- Isabella Cicero
- Billy Daniels
- Pippa Hanan
- Jai Kaldor
- Lawson Mahoney
- Charlie Moore
- Lachlan 'Lachy' McLean
- Molly Paradice
- Emma Pillemer
- Bella Salerno
- Paul Versace
The stars previously insisted that the drama on the show is genuine, with cast member Bella Salerno telling Daily Mail Australia ahead of season 1's premiere: "There's a steamy love triangle, there's lots of drama, it's raunchy, it's exciting."
Meanwhile, Lawson Mahoney said: "It's a perfectly produced emotional s***show and it shows,' added Lawson Mahoney. Let me tell you how wonderful it is, it's going to be great."
Cast member Emma Pillemer said: "I can vouch from my heart, it's not script when I'm crying. I'm really f***ing crying."
Is there a trailer for a potential Made in Bondi season 2?
No, it's too early for that given the series is yet to get the go-ahead, but watch this space!
Made in Bondi started airing on Monday 23rd September at 10:05pm on E4.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.