Much like Made in Chelsea, viewers can expect "jaw-dropping parties, breathtaking fashion and a backdrop of iconic locations", as this group navigates the "treacherous Bondi waters of love, ambition and friendship".

But who are these socialites taking Bondi by storm? Read on to find out more about the cast of Made in Bondi.

Made in Bondi cast

Bella Salerno

Billy Daniels

Charlie Moore

Emma Pillemer

Harley Christie

Isabella Cicero

Jai Kaldor

Lachlan 'Lachy' McLean

Lawson Mahoney

Molly Paradice

Paul Versace

Pippa Hanan

Tristan Phipps - Guest star

- Guest star Miles Nazaire - Guest star

Bella Salerno

Bella Salerno. Channel 4

Age: 23

Instagram: @bellasalerrno

Bella spent a lot of her childhood living in Europe, having lived in Belgium and attended Cheltenham Ladies' College in the UK.

Describing herself as "dramatic", Bella loves to party, but knows she can be a liability on a night out. She often frequents in the Eastern Suburbs, but her family live on the Northern beaches.

Billy Daniels

Billy Daniels. Channel 4

Age: 32

Instagram: @billy_daniels

Billy is the owner of a high-end boutique PR agency, with a focus on fashion, beauty and hospitality. The 32-year-old loves "gorgeous clothes, the benefit of Botox and will stand by his truth to the bitter end".

Charlie Moore

Charlie Moore. Channel 4

Age: 22

Instagram: @charlie.moore1

When he's not working for the family business, Charlie is studying hard for his degree in hospitality. At 22 years old, Charlie is extremely well travelled, and recently spent six months in London working at Soho House.

Charlie lives in the suburb of Paddington, which is just a stone's throw away from Bondi, where his life revolves around partying and surfing.

Emma Pillemer

Emma Pillemer. Channel 4

Age: 22

Instagram: @emmapill

Whether she is throwing a lavish party or pushing the boundaries with fashion, Emma is always at the centre of every social occasion, and knows everyone who is "anyone" in Bondi.

Emma is the CEO and face of her own jewellery brand, which is projected to be worth over $1 million.

Harley Christie

Harley Christie. Channel 4

Age: 31

Instagram: @harleychristie_

Working with luxury cars, Harley is used to managing big egos and big wealth, something he has become quite accustomed to.

Isabella Cicero

Isabella Cicero. Channel 4

Age: 31

Instagram: @bellacicero_

Viewers may recognise Isabella from Made in Chelsea: Sydney back in 2023, and she is the ultimate Bondi it girl.

Born in Western Australia, Isabella has since relocated to Sydney, and her long-term goal is to model professionally.

Jai Kaldor

Jai Kaldor. Channel 4

Age: 27

Instagram: @jaikaldorr

Described as "chaotic good", Jai works as a creator agent at Bella Management, where she represents celebrities and influencers.

With an edgy and cool style, Jai doesn't feel pressured to flaunt "the scene", and prefers understated antique vintage pieces to loud, branded fashion.

Lachlan 'Lachy' McLean

Lachlan Mclean. Channel 4.

Age: 27

Instagram: @lachy_mclean

Another cast member from Made in Chelsea: Sydney, Lachy wears his heart on his sleeve - even if it means taking the risk of getting his heart broken.

Having attended an all-boys private school in Sydney, Lachy moved to the USA to pursue a career in football, where he played at a professional level.

Now, he is a model with more than 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Lawson Mahoney

Lawson Mahoney. Channel 4

Age: 22

Instagram: @lawson_mahoney

Loud, funny and relatable, Lawson was born and raised in the Eastern Suburbs, and attended well-known all-boys school The Scots College.

Currently signed to a modelling agency, Lawson prides himself on having the personality and the looks.

Molly Paradice

Molly Paradice. Channel 4

Age: 23

Instagram: @mollyparadice

Described as like "sunshine", Molly designs and makes her own jewellery - which has even been featured in British Vogue!

Paul Versace

Paul Versace. Channel 4

Age: 31

Instagram: @_paulversace

Paul Versace is Sydney's hottest new stylist with a huge list of celebrity clients, and is a firm favourite at all the major fashion weeks.

Pippa Hanan

Pippa Hanan. Channel 4

Age: 22

Instagram: @pippa_hanan

Pippa recently went travelling to Italy and fell in love with Italian spirits, which sparked a new career goal of hers.

Made in Bondi begins Monday 23rd September at 10:05pm on E4.

