Made in Bondi cast: Meet the young and successful Sydney socialites
There are some new reality TV stars in town.
From the minds behind Made in Chelsea comes a brand new series chronicling the lives and loves of young Sydney socialites, aptly titled Made in Bondi.
The series, which launched earlier this summer in Australia, follows the trials and tribulations of the young and successful Sydney elites living in the affluent Eastern Suburbs' most famous beach - Bondi.
Much like Made in Chelsea, viewers can expect "jaw-dropping parties, breathtaking fashion and a backdrop of iconic locations", as this group navigates the "treacherous Bondi waters of love, ambition and friendship".
But who are these socialites taking Bondi by storm? Read on to find out more about the cast of Made in Bondi.
Made in Bondi cast
- Bella Salerno
- Billy Daniels
- Charlie Moore
- Emma Pillemer
- Harley Christie
- Isabella Cicero
- Jai Kaldor
- Lachlan 'Lachy' McLean
- Lawson Mahoney
- Molly Paradice
- Paul Versace
- Pippa Hanan
- Tristan Phipps - Guest star
- Miles Nazaire - Guest star
Bella Salerno
Age: 23
Instagram: @bellasalerrno
Bella spent a lot of her childhood living in Europe, having lived in Belgium and attended Cheltenham Ladies' College in the UK.
Describing herself as "dramatic", Bella loves to party, but knows she can be a liability on a night out. She often frequents in the Eastern Suburbs, but her family live on the Northern beaches.
Billy Daniels
Age: 32
Instagram: @billy_daniels
Billy is the owner of a high-end boutique PR agency, with a focus on fashion, beauty and hospitality. The 32-year-old loves "gorgeous clothes, the benefit of Botox and will stand by his truth to the bitter end".
Charlie Moore
Age: 22
Instagram: @charlie.moore1
When he's not working for the family business, Charlie is studying hard for his degree in hospitality. At 22 years old, Charlie is extremely well travelled, and recently spent six months in London working at Soho House.
Charlie lives in the suburb of Paddington, which is just a stone's throw away from Bondi, where his life revolves around partying and surfing.
Emma Pillemer
Age: 22
Instagram: @emmapill
Whether she is throwing a lavish party or pushing the boundaries with fashion, Emma is always at the centre of every social occasion, and knows everyone who is "anyone" in Bondi.
Emma is the CEO and face of her own jewellery brand, which is projected to be worth over $1 million.
Harley Christie
Age: 31
Instagram: @harleychristie_
Working with luxury cars, Harley is used to managing big egos and big wealth, something he has become quite accustomed to.
Isabella Cicero
Age: 31
Instagram: @bellacicero_
Viewers may recognise Isabella from Made in Chelsea: Sydney back in 2023, and she is the ultimate Bondi it girl.
Born in Western Australia, Isabella has since relocated to Sydney, and her long-term goal is to model professionally.
Jai Kaldor
Age: 27
Instagram: @jaikaldorr
Described as "chaotic good", Jai works as a creator agent at Bella Management, where she represents celebrities and influencers.
With an edgy and cool style, Jai doesn't feel pressured to flaunt "the scene", and prefers understated antique vintage pieces to loud, branded fashion.
Lachlan 'Lachy' McLean
Age: 27
Instagram: @lachy_mclean
Another cast member from Made in Chelsea: Sydney, Lachy wears his heart on his sleeve - even if it means taking the risk of getting his heart broken.
Having attended an all-boys private school in Sydney, Lachy moved to the USA to pursue a career in football, where he played at a professional level.
Now, he is a model with more than 500,000 followers on Instagram.
Lawson Mahoney
Age: 22
Instagram: @lawson_mahoney
Loud, funny and relatable, Lawson was born and raised in the Eastern Suburbs, and attended well-known all-boys school The Scots College.
Currently signed to a modelling agency, Lawson prides himself on having the personality and the looks.
Molly Paradice
Age: 23
Instagram: @mollyparadice
Described as like "sunshine", Molly designs and makes her own jewellery - which has even been featured in British Vogue!
Paul Versace
Age: 31
Instagram: @_paulversace
Paul Versace is Sydney's hottest new stylist with a huge list of celebrity clients, and is a firm favourite at all the major fashion weeks.
Pippa Hanan
Age: 22
Instagram: @pippa_hanan
Pippa recently went travelling to Italy and fell in love with Italian spirits, which sparked a new career goal of hers.
Made in Bondi begins Monday 23rd September at 10:05pm on E4.
