Then Alex was relegated to the cruelly named “subs bench”.

Then he was partnered with a very disinterested Samira.

And then, when he tried to kiss Hayley as part of a challenge, she swerved.

That was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Alex, who decided he’d “had enough” after Hayley’s rejection, a development which broke many viewers' hearts. But it looks like the A&E doctor’s luck might be about to change…

At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, it was revealed that two new girls will be heading into the villa – Rosie Williams and Georgia Steel – and it was down to a public vote who would be taking them on a date. The bets are on Alex coupling up with Rosie, for the sole reason that she’s a solicitor so they might be vaguely on the same wavelength.

In tonight’s show, when Alex hears about the new arrivals, he announces: “My wife’s coming in. Wife and mother of my children. You never know.”

Elated at the prospect of meeting his match, he adds: “We’re all really excited, there’s a real buzz around the boys. For me, obviously I feel really good that this is an opportunity to meet some new girls and someone that could be my type.”

Or, you might say, 100% his type on paper.

