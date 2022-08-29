Love Island star reveals scene that was reshot multiple times

However, Jack has recently revealed that the moment was filmed multiple times in the Casa Amor villa, adding that he was "surprised" when bosses asked him to repeat the chat.

Jack Keating's time on Love Island 's previous season may have been short, but most fans will remember the scene in which he bonded with Gemma Owen about their famous fathers: Michael Owen and Ronan Keating.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the 23-year-old said about his time on the show: "I think the biggest, most surprising thing for me is just like how many times they have to build things if they want to get different shots, different angles, different conversations.

"The [producers] will ask you again to sit down and have the same conversation again and bring up the same sort of things. That's what I thought was the most surprising thing."

Jack Keating speaking to Gemma Owen in Love Island 2022 ITV

He added: "My chat with Gemma we were having about our dads, they asked us to go sit down and have the same chat about our dads... I was like, 'Oh god.'"

Jack continued that the producers "just wanted to get some more footage" of the conversation although he wasn't "too sure" of the reason why.

"They were just like, 'Can you go sit down by the pool again and have a chat about your dads.' I was like, 'How are we gonna get this conversation back going again?' That was definitely the most surprising thing I think."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

Jack Keating entered the competition as a Casa Amor addition, however was not picked by any of the islanders to return with them to the main villa.

Gemma Owen – who is the eldest daughter of former footballer Michael Owen – went on to secure second place on Love Island 2022 with Luca Bish, while Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were announced as the winners at the start of this month.

While the show will be returning for a winter season, Laura Whitmore recently announced that she would be stepping down as the show's host, with fans speculating over who could potentially replace her.

