Love Island recoupling shocks the villa as Chloe and Toby on the verge of splitting

It’s starting to look like Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran might be heading for splitsville, suffering through a major disagreement in tonight’s episode shortly before a shock recoupling.

The couple have been growing distant in the past couple of days as Toby has found his attention drawn away to new girl Abigail Rawlings, who makes a daring move in the new instalment airing this evening.

The latest addition to the Love Island 2021 contestants links arms with Toby just as the two of them walk past Chloe, claiming to need his support to walk in her high heels, but their conversation seemingly exposes her true motivation.

Abi asks Toby: “Am I going to get you in trouble? Trouble’s fun sometimes. Are you scared of a bit of trouble?”

In response, he makes his interest quite clear, saying: “I’m with Chloe but I would get to know someone else as well. I would never shut that down.”

Toby goes on to say that he isn’t “set” with Chloe as they don’t have an “exclusive” label on their relationship but this leads to a tough interaction between the troubled couple later in the episode.

Chloe tells Toby: “It’s up to you how you want to move. I don’t really have a lot to say to you. It should have been shut down if you were that interested me and that’s obviously not what happened.

“You’re linking arms in front of me. The annoying flirting – that’s disrespectful. Do you see any of the other boys doing that? It’s laughable now, Toby.”

Toby accuses Chloe of “overthinking” what’s going on between him and Abigail but she doesn’t accept this as an explanation, leaving their relationship hanging by a thread.

At the end of tonight’s Love Island, a recoupling will be announced which will see the boys choose who they want to couple up with, while one girl will be dumped from the villa for good.

All eyes will be on how Toby decides to proceed and what the consequences are for his fellow islanders.

