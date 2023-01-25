The connection came to light after the pair had a falling out following an incident during a game of beer pong in last Thursday's episode, and the exact nature of their past friendship has now been revealed.

One of the main talking points from the ongoing winter season of Love Island so far has been the mysterious past connection between islanders Olivia and Zara – with fans noting they had commented on each other's Instagram posts on several occasions years before entering the villa.

It turns out they both starred in the same music video in 2019, the same year they were seen to be sharing comments on social media. They can both be seen in separate shots in the video for Dapz's single Take You Away, which seems likely to be how they first met.

Neither of the pair has so far acknowledged the fact they already knew each other, but they have had several high-profile spats in the early days of the season.

Following their initial row during the aforementioned game of beer pong – in which Zara labelled Olivia the most two-faced islander – they were at loggerheads again on Monday night's episode after Olivia pulled Tom for a chat.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Zara, who is currently coupled up with Tom, wanted to know what the pair had been discussing, and wasn't happy when Olivia insisted it was "private" – leading to another bitter falling out between them.

However, they've subsequently agreed to disagree and set their differences aside - at least for now.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.