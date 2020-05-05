For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021

Is Love Island on Netflix?

Sadly not. While some fans might have decided to seek solace in earlier series of the show, previously available on Netflix, they've been in for an unhappy surprise. Series one and two aren't there anymore - if you search for Love Island you'll get Netflix alternatives Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind instead. Great shows, but just not the same. Early series of Love Island aren't available on the ITV Hub either, but can be found on subscription streaming service Britbox.

Netflix actually took Love Island down from the site in April 2019, so it hasn't been available for over a year now. Small consolation if you had planned some lockdown nostalgia though.

Advertisement

To see what else is on, don't forget to check out our TV Guide.