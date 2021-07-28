Love Island drama as Liberty throws Casa Amor postcard away – what did she see?

You can always rely on Casa Amor to shake-up some drama in the Love Island and this year is no exception, as tonight’s episode sees one girl shaken by a postcard to the villa.

The boys have been busy getting to know some new Love Island 2021 contestants, but this has thrown the existing couples into chaos, with storm clouds brewing over Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish‘s relationship.

The duo had recently gone “official” after a romantic evening in the Love Island villa, where Jake gifted Liberty a bracelet he had been saving for a special someone.

But things might be over for them already, as Liberty is so shocked by the pictures she sees on a postcard from Casa Amor to the villa that she throws it into the swimming pool.

This begs the question of whether Jake might have set his sights on another girl, which could then sway Liberty into turning to one of the new boys in the villa.

On tonight’s episode, the action at Casa Amor continues to heat up, as Tyler Cruickshank and newcomer Clarisse decide the time is right to share a bed.

“You just need to be chill, feel good, be happy, you need to cuddle me,” Clarisse says as they settle in for the night.

Meanwhile, Hugo Hammond continues pursuing Amy and, after some awkwardness to start off with, the two seem to be getting along well, sharing a kiss after Amy admits to having feelings.

“With you, it’s like I can’t wait to talk to you next,” she tells him. “You’ve shown interest which is amazing. When I first came in and there was an initial something.”

Things are more complicated for Liam Reardon, who has surprised fans with his behaviour at Casa Amor, with many predicting that Millie Court will dump him at the next recoupling as he gets closer with Lillie.

Meanwhile, in the main villa, Chloe and Dale grow closer as they too discuss sharing a bed, while Faye starts to fret that Teddy might be “a bit calm” for her after all.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.